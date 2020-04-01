The fourth person with a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the Thunder Bay District recently returned from the East Coast.
The individual resides in Nipigon and the case is travel-related and not related to any previous reported cases in the district, confirmed the Thunder Bay District Health Unit on Tuesday afternoon.
“The individual and several close contacts were self-isolating at home since their return to Nipigon,” said the health unit.
The person was tested at the COVID-19 assessment centre at the Nipigon District Memorial Hospital and the results came in late Monday afternoon.
A public health investigation and followup began immediately after receiving the positive test result.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
