A small poll aimed at regional municipal election candidates about the potential transportation of nuclear waste to a proposed underground storage site near Ignace suggests the idea might be a tough sell.
According to the poll conducted by the Nuclear Free Thunder Bay citizens group, 22 of 36 election candidates who responded said they oppose the transport of spent nuclear-fuel rods and feel the rods should be stored close to where they were used.
The Nuclear Waste Management Organization wants to select one of two sites for an underground storage site by 2024: one site is located about 35 kilometres west of Ignace, the other is in southwestern Ontario near the community of South Bruce and an existing nuclear power station.
Full poll results can be viewed online at wethenuclearfreenorth.ca/nftb/.
