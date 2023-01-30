Kenora provincial police are continuing to try and locate a transport truck that caused significant damages earlier this month when it struck an OPP cruiser on Highway 17A.
Police said the transport was coming through on Jan. 15 just before 9 a.m. while officers were investigating a collision near Caribou Lake.
Officers were not inside the cruiser when it was hit, police said. After the transport struck the cruiser, it kept going, police said.
The truck’s cab was black in colour and was attached to a Gold brand trailer, police said.
Anyone with information can contact Kenora OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
