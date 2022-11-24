Business students at Confederation College are eager to show the products they made with upcycled material this week.
Student Enterprise Market Days are being held on the Thunder Bay campus this week with first-year students in business programs at the college selling products they made from trash or discarded materials.
The money raised through the sale of the product goes towards the student food bank at the college.
Joel St. Jacques is in the business fundamentals program and his group took old wine bottles and turned them into glassware by taking the tops of the bottles and then sanding out the edges.
His team found a unique method to cut the bottles online that involved using a string covered in alcohol and then lighting it on fire after it was tied onto the bottle. Once the bottle was hot, they then froze the bottles and the tops would snap off.
St. Jacques said it felt good to be able to sell the glassware knowing it was going towards the student food bank.
His team also learned about market research and how to manage people working together under different schedules.
“Some guys have to work, some have to study,” he said. “We had to work around everyone’s schedule and organize ourselves.”
Tori Parnell is in the human resources program at the college and her team, Holly Jolly Decor, used discarded pieces of wood to make tea light holders. They also decorated wine bottles.
She said it feels good to know the money raised through the project goes to a worthy cause.
“I know it’s going to be donated to the college and people in need,” she said.
The Student Enterprise Challenge includes having students write an individual code of ethics using the Seven Grandfather Teachings. Then they work in exams to create a marketing plan, make a new product and promote the product.
Business marketing program co-ordinator Erin Oner said the students are also tasked with learning about sustainability and its importance in business.
“They take products that have no use anymore and have to repurpose them into viable products they can sell,” Oner said. “All the money they make goes to our emergency fund at the college for students to access.”
By donating their profits, the students learn the social aspect of business, Oner added.
The market will be open until Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day in the Shuniah Student Lounge and outside Ryan Hall.
