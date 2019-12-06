Northerners who wait several weeks before receiving a cheque from a provincial program that compensates those who travel for medical treatment may soon see some relief.
A Conservative MPP told the legislature Thursday that the government is finally taking steps to upgrade the Northern Health Travel Grant program so that users can receive payments electronically — just like private insurance claims have been processed for many years.
“The option to enhance payment delivery by way of electronic bank deposits is currently in a planning phase, so we’re hoping to get there soon,” said Toronto MPP Robin Martin, who is the parliamentary assistant to Health Minister Christine Elliott.
