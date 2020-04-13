The temporary closure of Delta Hotels by Marriott Thunder Bay and Days Inn by Wyndham Thunder Bay North underline the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic on the tourism industry.
“Every property has their own business strategy, and business strategy on how they are going to get through the COVID-19 crisis and what is best for them for recovery,” Paul Pepe, tourism manager for the City of Thunder Bay, told The Chronicle-Journal.
Hotels across North America are taking similar actions, closing entire buildings or closing floors as a way to minimize financial losses.
Pepe acknowledges the harsh situation faced by tourism operators but notes “that it is by no means a reflection of any property’s financial health. It is just the business decision made to get through COVID-19 and come out the other side.”
Pepe estimates that 4,000 people are employed locally in the travel and hospitality industry.
“We are seeing layoffs and the challenges that newer businesses are facing in this financial challenge,” he said.
“I really do feel for the staff, owners and managers of these properties.”
He is also aware of the reality that some businesses might not recover.
Tourism Thunder Bay is working closely with the federal and provincial governments, the Chamber of Commerce and other business organizations to help send information to businesses to give them tools to survive the crisis.
Year had strong start
The COVID-19 pandemic slipped in behind a record February that saw the city host the Special Olympics Canada Winter Games and the U16 Ontario Alpine Championships.
“The economic impact on the community is huge, it is safe to say that was in the $7 million range . . . in terms of accommodations, food, ground transportation, ancillary spending, and it wasn’t just the athletes — it was the families, coaches and the supports,” said Pepe, about the Special Olympics.
February hotel occupancy is usually at 55 to 60 per cent, but Pepe said that the city was largely sold out of hotel rooms for the last week and a half of the month.
Pepe said that the strong first quarter is helping to temper the short-term anxiety.
“We are in uncharted waters for our tourism industry in Canada and locally right now, and we are encouraging our operators to use this time to catch up on things that they might not have time to do when they are in full-operation,” he said.
Time to catch up
Pepe points to the possibility of businesses catching up on painting, updating a web presence, and using software tools to research new trends in travel. He also suggests taking advantage of online self-education opportunities and to look at all the government programs that have come out in the last few weeks that offer support.
“This is an opportunity to think creatively, our industry is very resilient it went through this in 9/11 and it is going through a more amplified version now, but our industry bounced back then and it will bounce back again,” explained Pepe who also sees this as a important time to communicate and reach out to check on one another.
It also important for businesses to remember that they are not in it alone and Pepe is reminding people that there are many organizations — be it business, government and financial institutions — working to get through the crisis.
Tourism Thunder Bay typically plans months to a year ahead in what they do when it comes to growing the tourism economy.
“We are looking at all the scenarios of what a tourism recovery strategy looks like from a marketing and development perspective,” explained Pepe.
Pepe doesn’t expect international travel to recovery until 2021.
“People will have a hunger to travel again and want to get outside again,” said Pepe, adding people also will be tempered with a leeriness about travel.
Diversification helps
Pepe sees hope in the fact that Thunder Bay’s travel industry is diversified with sectors like the mining industry, which has remained stable during the pandemic.
Other travel sectors include the Indigenous communities that rely on the city, along with the medical sector as the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre is a regional hub.
This is an opportunity to get out and support local restaurants and attractions, said Pepe, adding that the staycation is going to be a big part of travel patterns this year.
Tourism Thunder Bay is also encouraging people not to cancel their travel plans but to postpone them in order to help support a quicker recovery.
“As uncertain a time that we are in right now, I think what is really important — that this is the time to plan and not panic,” said Pepe.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.