One new COVID-19 case was reported by the Thunder Bay District Health Unit on Tuesday.
The new case is related to travel outside of Northwestern Ontario.
There are two active cases in the Thunder Bay region.
On Tuesday, the health unit said that 216,249 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the Thunder Bay region, with 115,921 people having received at least one vaccine dose.
They said 71.2 per cent of the population of all ages has received one dose.
And 62.6 per cent of the population of all ages is fully immunized with two vaccine doses.
The Northwestern Health Unit said they have four active cases of COVID-19 in their coverage area.
The Kenora region has four active cases and there is one case in the District of Rainy River region.
