Anyone who has travelled outside of Northern Ontario in the past seven days will not be allowed to enter any St. Joseph’s Care Group sites.
In-person visits will continue for anyone that has not travelled outside of Northern Ontario, which is considered from Parry Sound to the Manitoba border.
“The number of people with COVID-19 has been steadily rising within the province,” said Tracy Buckler, president of St. Joseph’s Care Group, in a news release. “Taking action early has proven effective in keeping our clients and staff safe and well, and that’s the priority for all of us at St. Joseph’s Care Group.”
