Clad with sterile white gloves, Thunder Bay Mayor Bill Mauro broke the seals on a metal time capsule to open it and view the contents that were placed inside 25 years ago.
Ontario’s Lt.-Gov. Elizabeth Dowdeswell, Fort William First Nation representative Michelle Soloman, and city clerk Krista Power also donned white gloves and passed documents, photographs, objects, flags and other paraphernalia to each other as they inspected each item. Coun. Shelby Ch’ng announced each item as it was revealed during the capsule opening at the New Year’s Levee to the Queen at the O’Kelly VC Armoury on Wednesday.
Among the items were letters and documents from former city politicians and leaders, Ken Boshcoff, who was the chairman of the 25th anniversary committee, and a message from former mayor David Hamilton in 1994.
