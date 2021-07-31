Construction on a 22-bed treatment centre at Grassy Narrows First Nation for people who continue to suffer effects of mercury poisoning is expected to start next spring.
The band confirmed the construction date earlier this week as it formalized an agreement to place in a trust nearly $69 million in federal funding for the centre’s long-term operation.
