Mothers and loved ones of people who have been lost to the overdose crisis are decorating a tree at a memorial site near the Kaministiquia River Park today.
“We are really trying to end the stigma and bring awareness to the crisis,” said Carolyn Karle, who lost her daughter to an accidental overdose.
They will gather at 2 p.m. to decorate the tree and talk about a proposed 40-bed mental health crisis centre they are advocating for.
