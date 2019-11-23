Shortly after the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls report was released this past June, Thunder Bay police Const. Sharlene Bourdeau knew she had to do something.
That something has grown into a major fundraising initiative that will put $50,000 in someone’s pocket and may result in solving at least one case involving a missing or murdered female.
“After going through (the report) and the 231 recommendations, I felt compelled that we can do something about it,” she said. “I really would love to solve at least one — I’d love to solve them all but — at least one of the Canadian cases.”
