Sharlene Bourdeau doesn’t want missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls to be forgotten.
Bourdeau, a constable with the Thunder Bay Police Services, helped launch the Tree of Hope ceremony last year and again helped organize the second annual event on Sunday at the Balmoral Street police headquarters.
The ceremony featured the lighting of two trees along with the burning of 4,000 tobacco ties in a sacred fire — each one representing the name of each murdered and missing Indigenous woman in Canada, and an extra 13 tobacco ties representing the 13 full moons.
“The sacred fire is a spiritual realm that opens up and allows us to communicate with our ancestors that have gone before us, and it allows us to communicate with each woman who has passed on,” said Bourdeau.
This year’s event was difficult to organize due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions that limit gatherings to 25.
“We have had so many people wanting to attend and it is so unfortunate that we had to keep in down to 25, and I feel very lucky that they have event allowed us to have this event,” said Bourdeau.
The Indigenous KC students of Hammarskjold High School also played a part in Sunday’s ceremony as they designed the metal fire pit that feature the Seven Grandfathers teachings engraved on the side of it.
“This is for the survivors, families and the friends. They are not grieving alone. We all grieve with them as well and we all feel their hurt, and hopefully this will allow them to find some closure,” said Bourdeau.
From the police perspective, Bourdeau sees the difficulty that police have with missing-person and murder investigations involving Indigenous women and girls.
“Sometimes, it is just we need a little bit more information from a witness. It could possibly be the last piece of the puzzle required to solve any of these cases,” said Bourdeau.
Bourdeau wanted to remind the general public that they might have information that they believe is insignificant but could be the last thing police need to solve one of the cases. She implored people to call police or Crime Stoppers and share any information they may have.
Indigenous leaders, including Fort William First Nation Chief Peter Collins and Nishnawbe Aski Nation Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler, took part along with Thunder Bay Mayor Bill Mauro and members of the Police Services Board.
