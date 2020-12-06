Residents along Walsh Street in Thunder Bay watched Hydro One and City of Thunder Bay crews make fast work of cutting down large trees last month and wondered why they had to be removed at all.
In a reply to The Chronicle-Journal, Alex Stewart, with Hydro One, said the utility must conduct regular “vegetation maintenance” to determine hazardous trees and ensure they stay clear of high voltage transmission lines, “which would pose a risk to community safety and the supply of reliable power to the region.”
“After years of trimming the trees in this area, 26 silver maple trees on the City of Thunder Bay property were deemed to be nearing end of life and requiring emergency work,” said Stewart, in his reply to the newspaper. “Hydro One, in co-operation with the City of Thunder Bay forestry department, agreed to top the trees lower to ensure there were no hazards to city staff as they conduct their required removal of the trees.”
Stewart says they understand that residents are concerned with emergency tree maintenance that is underway.
“Hydro One will work with the City of Thunder Bay to replant compatible vegetation in the spring of 2021 that, at maximum height, will not compromise the safety of the electricity system,” he said.
Cory Halvorsen, manager of parks and open spaces with the City of Thunder Bay, says the city also understands that this type of change with the tree canopy can be very “impactful to some residents.
“We fully appreciate that,” he said. “We are doing our best to co-ordinate with the utility company and provide whatever remediation we can.
“We are removing the trees now and stumping them as soon as possible so that we can plan for next year to go in with some replacement trees that would be small-stature trees that ultimately wouldn’t end up growing tall enough to developthe same issues. We need to move forward and replace them as soon as we can, but you won’t see them planted this fall.”
Halvorsen said that Hydro One is responsible for the overall safety of residents pertaining to trees and high voltage lines and they defined what clearance and requirements must be maintained.
“Once they identify how much trimming is going to be done, we can then determine if the tree will end up being in a “topped” situation as opposed to “trimmed,” he said.
Once the trim gets too extensive, and cuts away too much of the tree, it essentially becomes topped, and that practice is not accepted by the city.
“We don’t leave municipal trees standing once they are topped, we remove them for safety and liability reasons as well,” Halvorsen added. “Topping of trees within the city, means the end of the life of the trees because of our bylaws and policies. The tree is just not that healthy at that point.”
Halvorsen said residents were informed of the tree removal through a combination of written notices and in-person communications by knocking on doors.
Crews are moving north from Victoria Avenue to William Street and are working in the easement between Elron Crescent and Golf Links Road.
Halvorsen says notices to those residents have been going out in a similar fashion. The cutting should be wrapped up before the end of the year.
