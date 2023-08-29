A Thunder Bay man will stand trial in December for murder in relation to the 2021 death of a 16-year-old boy.
Dustin Moffatt, 32, is charged with second-degree murder and aggravated assault in relation to an incident in June 2021 that left one teenager dead and another with serious injures.
Thunder Bay police responded to reports of a disturbance on June 29, 2021 around 12:20 a.m. in the area of James Street South and Gore Street West.
Officers learned two teenage boys had been injured during an altercation with a man.
Both boys were taken to the hospital and the 16-year-old victim died from his injuries.
A 17-year-old male suffered serious injuries but survived.
Police located Moffatt, then 31, in the area of the incident in the morning of June 29, 2021. He was arrested on outstanding, but unrelated warrants.
Police said in a news released issued on June 30, 2021, that further investigation revealed Moffatt was allegedly involved in the assault of the two teens.
Moffatt was committed to stand trial for second-degree murder in November of 2022 following a preliminary hearing.
He will stand trial in front of a judge-alone starting on Dec. 18 at the Thunder Bay Courthouse.
The trial is scheduled for four days.
None of the allegations against the accused have been proven in court.
