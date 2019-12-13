Former Thunder Bay mayor Keith Hobbs and his wife were driving the bus in an alleged extortion of an individual while Mary Voss was along for the ride, argued the Crown attorney on Thursday.
The former mayor’s lawyer suggested it was the alleged victim driving the deal as he was trying to buy his way out of trouble.
And Voss’s lawyer, George Joseph, argued there was no crime committed.
Closing submissions were heard at the Thunder Bay Courthouse ending the more than three-week trial with Keith and Marisa Hobbs appearing via telephone as they found themselves stranded outside of Wawa because of highway closures in the region.
