First results from clinical trials of a device designed by Thunder Bay researchers to detect breast cancer have been encouraging, said one of the developers.
“We were able to see early cancers, we were able to see inflammation in the breast, which is very important to find the correct treatment and also a prognosis for cancer development,” said Alla Reznik, a professor of physics and the Canada Research Chair in the physics of molecular imaging at Lakehead University.
The clinical trials of the positron emission mammography device at Princess Margaret Cancer Centre in Toronto were made possible by a grant of $448,000 that Reznik received from the Canadian Cancer Society.
