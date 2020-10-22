Youngsters can still trick-or-treat next weekend, but the Thunder Bay District Health Unit is urging families to use caution this Halloween.
Outdoor activities are recommended and considered low risk. But even those staying outdoors should take safety precautions, like wearing a face mask, staying six feet from individuals not in your household and not touching high-touch surfaces like railings and doorbells.
Anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 are asked to stay home and refrain from trick or treating and symptomatic individuals also should not hand out treats.
