On May 22, 1941, John and Tilly Dryhorub had the surprise of their lives when Tilly gave birth to not one, not two, but three beautiful babies. Sylvia, Angie and Jerry Dryhorub were born at their homestead in the area of Richard, Sask. The triplets were the youngest of 11 siblings.
At 80 years old, the triplets are still going strong.
Sylvia, also known as Sally, is married to Robert Lesko and they live on their farm in Hafford, Sask. They have seven children, 14 grandchildren, four great grandchildren with two more on the way this summer.
Angie is married to Hugh Baxter and live on their acreage in Lake Country, B.C. They have six children, 15 grandchildren, and five great grandchildren.
