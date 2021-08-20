The Dryden Chapter of Cycling Without Age, in partnership with the City of Dryden, are offering area seniors a chance to get outside in the fresh air to enjoy the sights and sounds of their community.
The three-wheeled trishaw bike rides are part of an innovative program that originated in 2012 in Denmark. The trishaw bike has a two-seater passenger carriage and bench in the front. Volunteer pilots pedal the bike, which has a battery assist, retractable hood and a removable foot rest for easy transfer of passengers.
Cycling Without Age will be offering no-cost trishaw bike rides to seniors in our seniors homes, and seniors who live at home. Volunteer pilots will take clients out for rides during the day or evening along the streets and pathways of Dryden, allowing passengers to get outside and reconnect with Dryden.
Sign-up and information sheets in Dryden will be posted in the lobbies of 10 Victoria, 330 Van Horne, 108-104 St. Charles, and Patricia Gardens. For Seniors who live in their own homes, they or a family member/friend are asked to contact us.
The campaign received a boost from District 35 Dryden of RTOERO (Retired teachers of Ontario), which gave the local Cycling Without Age a $4,000 grant, procured through the RTOERO Project Service to Others grant program.
“A big focus of RTOERO is senior isolation, so this project is a perfect fit,” says Carol Gardam, president of District 35 Dryden, RTOERO.
“Seniors will benefit from the stimulation and joy of being outside, around the community and close to nature.”
The success of this community project was further made possible through the generous financial support and donations of the New Horizons Seniors Grant Program (federal government), Bruce Taylor Home Hardware Building Centre, Domtar Dryden Mill, City of Dryden, and the Wal-Mart Canada Community Grant Program.
For more information about the Cycling Without Age Dryden Chapter program, including if you’d like to be a volunteer pilot, or if you know a senior who will benefit from a ride on the bike, please call Carol Gardam at 221-8459.
— Submitted by Carol Gardam, Cycling Without Age Dryden Chapter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.