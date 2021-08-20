The unveiling of the trishaw bike for seniors was attended by, from left, City of Dryden representatives Martin MacKinnon and Steve Belanger, Bruce Taylor from B. Taylor Home Hardware, Kenora MP Eric Melillo, Domtar’s Dianne Loewen, and Cycling Without Age volunteers Lynne Pateman, Carol Gardam, Sue O’Grady and Lee Ann Benson. On the bike is volunteer pilot Bob Gardam, and Patricia Gardens resident, Marg Tschumi.