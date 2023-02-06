Thunder Bay residents can escape the winter temperatures as the Centennial Botanical Conservatory is set to temporarily reopen today.
The conservatory was expected to be closed throughout 2023 to relocate plants in preparation of phase two of the facility’s renewal project.
Phase 1 of the renewal project, which is nearly complete, included construction of new production greenhouses on site at the conservatory. The new greenhouses will be used to produce the flowers and plants used in city parks and flower beds.
However, there has been a change in the anticipated schedule of the next renewal phase, which was expected to begin in the spring.
“The change in the schedule means we can reopen temporarily,” said Cory Halvorsen, manager of parks and open spaces. “Given the frigid temperatures we’ve been experiencing recently, we are excited to be able to invite everyone to visit and take a break from winter in our tropical paradise.”
The Conservatory will be open for its regular winter hours starting on Monday. Those hours are Monday and Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 8 p.m.
The city will provide an update on the future construction schedule in the spring when more information is available.
