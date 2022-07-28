A Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug (KI) First Nation man remained in hospital Wednesday after he was struck by a pickup truck in the remote community while out walking with his child.
Provincial police said the man was hit by a black pickup truck Sunday on Shebesheek Road around 7 p.m.
KI Chief Donny Morris said the man was badly injured in the collision; the unidentified person who was driving the truck remained at large.
Police continue to investigate the collision. Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
KI First Nation is located about 600 kilometres north of Thunder Bay.
