A trucker suffered minor injuries Thursday afternoon after a transport truck lost control near Thunder Bay and rolled into a Highway 102 ditch.
Provincial police said the crash occurred just after 12:30 p.m. east of the Law Road intersection.
The truck struck a hydro pole, but no significant damages were reported in a news release.
The male driver, who was not named, was charged under the Highway Traffic Act with careless driving, police said.
