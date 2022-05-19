A 30-year-old Toronto-area trucker was charged on Sunday with numerous traffic violations, as well as cruelty to animals, after a lone cow was found alive among a trailer full of dead cattle near Wawa.
Provincial police said the accused was arrested after officers followed up a complaint about a transport truck that appeared unsafe while it motored along Highway 101 east of Wawa.
Police claim that on Saturday, the same truck had been involved in a crash. When officers inspected the trailer late Sunday afternoon, they found the live cow inside with “several” others that were dead, Wawa OPP Const. Trevor Tremblay said Wednesday.
According to a provincial news release, Dundalk resident Kyle Duck was charged with cruelty to animals and 10 Highway Traffic Act offences, including driving a transport truck with a major defect, failing to keep a driver’s log and driving with an insecure load.
Duck, who has been released from custody, is to appear in Wawa court on June 6, the release said. None of the charges have been proven in court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.