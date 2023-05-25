A 27-year-old southwestern Ontario trucker has found out that throwing trash out a vehicle window while tooling along provincial highways is a no-no.
Provincial police said the accused man was ticketed on Monday after an officer on patrol on Highway 17 near Schreiber observed garbage being flung out of a transport truck.
Those convicted of littering can be fined $110 under the Highway Traffic Act, and $365 under the Public Lands Act, a provincial news release said.
Police on Wednesday also reminded motorists to ensure their loads are well-secured when they are making trips to landfills.
