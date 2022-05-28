A man died Friday morning when a pickup truck he was driving crashed into a transport truck near Thunder Bay.
Provincial police said the collision occurred on Highway 17 near Raith around 9:30 a.m. Police did not release the name of the man who died.
Two passengers in the pickup truck suffered minor injuries, police said. The transport driver wasn’t hurt.
A cause of the crash wasn’t released, but police issued a reminder “to drive the speed limit and be patient while driving.”
