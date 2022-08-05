Some pilots working for a Thunder Bay-based commercial airline “persisted” in violating flight rules over nearly a two-year period, a mind-set that resulted in a serious crash north of Red Lake involving one of the company’s medium-sized propellor planes in 2019, the federal transportation watchdog said Thursday.
In a report about the Dec. 3, 2019 crash which resulted in no injuries to two on-board pilots, the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) faulted the industry’s regulator, Transport Canada, for informing North Star Air about unsafe practices by some of its pilots in 2017, but then failed to follow up.
“A 2018 Transportation Canada inspection of company operations did not include information about these allegations, about corrective action, or that the company investigation into these allegations was still open after almost two years,” a TSB news release said Thursday.
According to the TSB, some pilots were not following safe flight rules because of a then “sub-culture” within the company to complete missions even when doing so was risky.
In a statement on Thursday, North Star Air said that following the crash the company “took immediate action, including procedural improvements to DC-3 (aircraft) operations and personnel changes to improve safety and oversight within the group.”
“We believe these changes had an immediate and profound effect, not just within the DC-3 operation, but throughout the company in bolstering safety culture,” the statement added.
“In addition,” the statement said, the airline “has safety measures in place that are above and beyond Transport Canada requirements.”
The 2019 crash of the North Star Air Douglas DC3C Basler aircraft occurred near an airport at the remote community of Sachigo Lake First Nation.
According to the TSB report, during the plane’s landing attempt, the aircraft’s captain improperly attempted to use visual flight rules instead of relying on the aircraft’s instruments.
When the plane emerged from a cloud, it was 100 feet above the ground — 400 feet below the minimum height — and far too low to effect a proper alignment with the runway and carry out a safe landing, the report said.
The plane struck the ground and crashed, with the two pilots escaping through a cockpit window. There was no fire, but the plane was badly damaged after it had skidded along the ground more than the length of a football field, the report said.
“As seen in this occurrence, the unsafe practice of operating under (visual flight rules when instruments were required) persisted, unbeknownst to (Transport Canada),” the TSB report said.
“If Transport Canada relies on operators to investigate allegations of regulatory non-compliance without monitoring them, there is an increased risk that the unsafe practices that are being investigated will persist,” the TSB added.
