The James Whalen tug boat, moored in the Kaministiquia River in Thunder Bay, along the Kam River Heritage Park dock, appeared to be listing to one side this week.
When city crews went to check, it appeared that it became disengaged from a mooring. The crews found the mooring was underwater and the tug had taken on a significant amount of water.
“The mooring connections are kind of a unique design where they have a rubber segment that is connected to a circular column with a joint that connects to the dock,” said Cory Halvorsen, manager of parks and open spaces with the City of Thunder Bay.
