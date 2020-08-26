New digs

An artist’s rendition of the multi-use turf facility that city council

ratified early Tuesday morning.

 Illustration courtesy of the City of Thunder Bay

City council confirmed its decision to move forward with the multi-use

indoor turf facility during a meeting that ran well into Tuesday

morning.

The marathon council meeting ended around 3 a.m. with Thunder Bay city

council ratifying its decision from earlier this month to move to the

tendering phase of the indoor sports facility despite efforts from some

councillors to delay the decision until November.

Coun. Mark Bentz put forth an amendment asking to delay the decision by

three months to get a clearer picture on the impacts of the COVID-19

pandemic on the city’s finances.

That was defeated by a vote of 7 to 6.

“I’m clearly satisfied it is moving forward,” said Mayor Bill Mauro.

However, the mayor is concerned some of the community is unclear on

what the $33.5 million project will mean for their taxes.

Fifteen million dollars for the project has been set aside from the

city’s reserve funds for the turf facility and an additional $7 million

will come from federal gas tax money.

More than $1.17 million will be used for the turf facility from the

Municipal Accommodation Tax, collected through hotel stays in the city.

The remainder of the money needed for the facility will come through a

debenture, which Mauro said won’t hit the city’s books until 2023.

“I’m very concerned the people of the community are still under an

impression this is going to be a massive impact on their taxation and

it’s not,” he said. “I think it’s the right decision.”

With the decision on the facility ratified, city administration will

now work on finalizing a tender package with the project expected to go

out for bids later this fall.

See the full story in the print and digital editions of The

Chronicle-Journal.

Tags

Recommended for you