City council confirmed its decision to move forward with the multi-use
indoor turf facility during a meeting that ran well into Tuesday
morning.
The marathon council meeting ended around 3 a.m. with Thunder Bay city
council ratifying its decision from earlier this month to move to the
tendering phase of the indoor sports facility despite efforts from some
councillors to delay the decision until November.
Coun. Mark Bentz put forth an amendment asking to delay the decision by
three months to get a clearer picture on the impacts of the COVID-19
pandemic on the city’s finances.
That was defeated by a vote of 7 to 6.
“I’m clearly satisfied it is moving forward,” said Mayor Bill Mauro.
However, the mayor is concerned some of the community is unclear on
what the $33.5 million project will mean for their taxes.
Fifteen million dollars for the project has been set aside from the
city’s reserve funds for the turf facility and an additional $7 million
will come from federal gas tax money.
More than $1.17 million will be used for the turf facility from the
Municipal Accommodation Tax, collected through hotel stays in the city.
The remainder of the money needed for the facility will come through a
debenture, which Mauro said won’t hit the city’s books until 2023.
“I’m very concerned the people of the community are still under an
impression this is going to be a massive impact on their taxation and
it’s not,” he said. “I think it’s the right decision.”
With the decision on the facility ratified, city administration will
now work on finalizing a tender package with the project expected to go
out for bids later this fall.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Chronicle-Journal.
