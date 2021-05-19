Thunder Bay city council is looking to the private sector for proposals for an indoor turf facility.
Council voted unanimously to accept the motion put forward by Coun. Mark Bentz on Monday.
“I really want to see our administration be tasked with collaborating with the private sector and other organizations,” said Bentz, during Monday’s council meeting.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.