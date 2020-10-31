When the trick-or-treating is done and candies are sorted, it’s time again to turn clocks back one hour as daylight time ends at 2 a.m. on Sunday. Sunrise and sunset will be about one hour earlier on Sunday than the day before, with more light in the morning. The sun will set at 5 p.m.
Advancing clocks during warmer months, which happened this year on March 8, resulted in darkness falling later each day and more light for work shifts, agriculture and energy conservation. Typically each year the clocks are set forward by one hour in the spring (spring forward) and set back by one hour in autumn (fall back) to return to standard time.
This is also a good time to change batteries in smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors.
Daylight time begins again at 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 14, 2021.
