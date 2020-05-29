Donation time

Regional Food Distribution Association community services manager,

Brendan Carlin, centre, accepts a donation from HAGI board of directors

members Gary Cooper, left, and Allan Buchan.

 Submitted photo

HAGI TV Bingo experienced a record-breaking season this year.

The fundraiser, which raises money for the Handicapped Action Group

Incorporated of Thunder Bay, had never sold out of bingo cards for its

Saturday night games.

But starting in March, once COVID-19 restrictions were in place, the

cards would sell out quickly every single week, until the end of the

season earlier this month.

HAGI intern, Michelle Vecchione, said that each season the organization

has to order the bingo cards months in advance.

