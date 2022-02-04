Two Toronto teenagers suspected of drug trafficking were arrested in Thunder Bay on Wednesday.
While investigating an unrelated matter at a home in the 200 block of Cumming Street, two people were found among drug paraphernalia, city police claim.
A 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old man were suspected to be in Thunder Bay for the purpose of becoming involved in the drug trade.
Police seized some cash believed to have been obtained through drug trafficking and a piece of paper that appeared to be a list of tips on how to become a good drug dealer.
The teens provided police with false names but after they were transported to police headquarter their actual identities were confirmed, police claim.
The pair face charges of obstructing a peace officer and possession of property obtained by crime.
They both appeared in bail court on Thursday. One was released with conditions and a future appearance date, the other accused is being remanded into custody with a future appearance date.
None of the charges have been proven in court.
