American forestry giant Weyerhaeuser has joined other companies by pledging not to log in Grassy Narrows First Nation’s traditional territory without the community’s say-so.
Though Weyerhaeuser had initially balked at making the commitment, “that finally changed on Oct. 20 when Weyerhaeuser Canada president David Graham committed in writing not to use wood from the area that Grassy Narrows is protecting,” a Grassy Narrows news release said on Friday.
For many years, Grassy Narrows has blocked logging roads and engaged in litigation to convince forestry companies to respect their traditional lands — often to no avail.
That changed in 2008, when “AbitibiBowater (now Resolute Forest Products) withdrew from Grassy Narrows territory and surrendered their license to log on the Whiskey Jack forest,” the band’s news release said.
“It is past time to start on the path of reconciliation by respecting our control over our own land so that we can heal the forest and heal our people,” Grassy Narrow Chief Rudy Turtle said in a news release.
In a statement on Friday, a Weyerhaeuser spokeswoman said “our recent dialogue with the Grassy Narrows (community) reflects our commitment to maintain open communication and an interest in developing a strong working partnership now and for many years to come.”
Meanwhile, Grassy Narrows says it continues to oppose a provincial proposal “to open up 20 per cent of Grassy Narrows territory to renewed clearcut logging” under a forest management plan that is to take effect in the spring of 2024.
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry didn’t immediately provide a response on Friday.
In the 1960s and 1970s, many Grassy Narrows residents contracted mercury poisoning by eating fish in the English rivers that had become contaminated by historical pulp operations in the Dryden area.
