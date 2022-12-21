Diving Canada is hoping Thunder Bay can offer homes to four teenage Ukrainian divers.
The four junior divers recently competed at the World Junior High Diving Championships in Montreal, Diving Canada’s chief technical officer, Mitch Geller, said the divers have been unable to return home as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues. The divers have been staying in Croatia with their coach, Oleg Vyshivanov, who has assumed guardianship of the youths.
“The whole diving world is connected,” said Geller. We’re pretty close to each other. It’s people that we see time and time again through the year when we go to our international competitions.”
When the invasion first happened, Geller said many in the diving community were upset and fearful for their friends in Ukraine. One way they thought of helping was by providing a safe haven for the athletes so they could continue to train and have some normalcy.
The divers can’t train year-round in Croatia because the only pool available to them is an outdoor facility, so it’s closed during the winter. Geller said he quickly thought of Thunder Bay, where he first started his career as a coach and remembers the city as a welcoming community.
“It’s a kind of a community where you can make things happen,” he said, noting Thunder Bay has the capacity to do diving training here.
The divers looking for host families in Thunder Bay include a 17-year-old and two 15-year-olds as well as a 12-year-old.
Their coach, Vyshivanov, will be able to find his own housing and take care of his own needs. He is also willing to assist the Thunder Bay Diving Club in building its program and introduce a new junior high-diving program.
The divers would need host families until the end of August 2023.
For information on hosting an athlete is asked to email Andy Ritchie with the Thunderbolts swim club at andy.ritchie@mac.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.