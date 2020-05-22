Going for a practice

Maddison Lansdell takes a practice ride at The Dell Farm on Wednesday.

 Brent Linton

The Dell Farm taught their first in-person lessons again on Tuesday

after six weeks of being closed due to the COVID-19 emergency shutdown

measures.

The farm in the Murillo area has been active since the late 1800s and

became an equestrian farm in the 1980s.

“The shutdown has been incredibly difficult,” said Leila Farmer,

equestrian coach and co-owner of the farm.

See the full story in the print and digital editions of The

Chronicle-Journal

