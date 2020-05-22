The Dell Farm taught their first in-person lessons again on Tuesday
after six weeks of being closed due to the COVID-19 emergency shutdown
measures.
The farm in the Murillo area has been active since the late 1800s and
became an equestrian farm in the 1980s.
“The shutdown has been incredibly difficult,” said Leila Farmer,
equestrian coach and co-owner of the farm.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The
Chronicle-Journal
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.