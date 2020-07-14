As the summer moves on, we continue to meet and greet visitors to introduce them to lighthouse living on a rock in Superior.
Being on an island across Black Bay from the back of the Sleeping Giant, visitors often remark that they have never seen the Giant from an eastern perspective.Changing people’s perspectives engages them into a journey of discovery and gives them another impression of our natural beauty.
There are no other Canadian lighthouses operating on Lake Superior that offer programs, home stays and guided history tours. We continue to embrace our nautical history and conservation story.
Our host keepers, who just finished their week-long stint, Heather and son, Alden, have been super-sluice uncovering Porphyry’s past.
