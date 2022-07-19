With summer heating up, things are starting to cook in the Municipality of Shuniah.
Besides procuring a new ambulance base/lease for the paramedics and community this summer, Shuniah city council is adding a roof over their rink beside the MacGregor Recreation Centre.
“We have a skating rink that is paved, so we got some funding from some corporations and we’re applying for more funding,” said Shuniah Mayor Wendy Landry. “We budgeted to put up a roof overtop, so we have a pavillion.”
Landry, who is also the president of the Northwestern Ontario Municipal Association, has been mayor of Shuniah for eight years and is currently running unopposed for a third term with the election set for Oct. 24.
Landry, a member of the Red Rock Indian Band, said there’s some unfinished business to take care of in the second-largest municipality population-wise surrounding Thunder Bay.
“I’m really happy with my term and we’ve got a few things left to finish up,” Landry said. “And then we’ll re-evaluate in four years.
“We’re working on Rails to Trails (an initiative that will see the decommissioned CN Kinghorn railway line turned into a trail). We’re trying to purchase the CN corridor. So we’ve got a few things that I’d like to finish — (Northwestern Ontario Municipal Association), highways — and stuff like that.”
The former teacher, who is an executive member of the Association of Municipalities Ontario board, will attend the AMO general meeting in August in Ottawa where she plans on meeting with provincial ministers and municipal leaders to trade ideas and secure funding for future projects.
