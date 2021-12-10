The Regional Food Distribution Association received a $12,000 donation from local Unifor representatives on Wednesday.
Representatives of the union presented a $12,005 cheque to RFDA officials, bringing the total amount of money raised by the union over the last six years to more than $100,000.
The money is collected from several locals and the national organization.
“We just want to help the community,” said Gary Bragnalo, Unifor national representative, in a news release.
“Not only that, but a lot of our guys have suffered layoffs and hard times too, so we feel it’s really important to give back.”
With the number of COVID-19 cases rising again, RFDA officials said the donation could not come at a better time as the holidays are looming for those struggling in the community.
