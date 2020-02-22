Ontario’s four major teachers unions saw 200,000 educators take to the picket line on Friday, including 2,000 in Thunder Bay, to show solidarity against proposed changes to public education in the province.
“There is no divide and conquer here,” said Rich Seeley, president of Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF) for District 6A Thunder Bay. “We are united. All 200,000 of us strong . . . to say to this government to take the cuts off of the table. Let’s make a fair deal that works for kids.”
Full-time and occasional teachers, early childhood educators, student support persons and other educators picketed outside of the James Street Service Ontario office as well as the Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board and Lakehead Public School offices on Friday.
Seeley said the morale amongst his 1,000 members is still high as people are passionate about being educators.
He said they chose to strike outside the school board offices to remind the trustees they are the guardians of public education.
“They were elected by the public to do that job and we would like them to be a little more vocal,” said Seeley.
