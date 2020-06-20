Ian McRae, director of education for Lakehead Public School’s hopes this a year that students won’t have to repeat.
McRae watched several graduating students on Essex Court receive a visit from their principal on Wednesday.
The visits were part of an effort by principals and staff to recognize graduating high school students from the public school boards three schools.
McRae commended the staff for making the visits to the homes of hundreds of students who had their traditional graduation ceremonies cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This has been an excellent alternative and universally appreciated by students, parents and the school community,” said McRae. “We are quite pleased and congratulations to secondary school administrators who came up with the idea.”
The students are well aware of that they’re breaking with tradition.
“In the future, I will be able to share this experience because I feel like it is going to be a very unique one,” said Junny Myoung Junsung, 17, who is graduating from Superior Collegiate and Vocational Institute.
He is disappointed about how school ended, but he has found ways to self-improve with new hobbies.
For Superior Collegiate and Vocational Institute principal Ryan McDonnell, it has been a remarkable couple of days.
“We realized how much we missed the kids. They are the best part of our job, so being able to go to their house and celebrate a milestone and make this as special an experience as it can be has been something exceptional,” said McDonnell.
McRae is hoping for very different upcoming school year.
“Going into the fall, I think we will be very much better prepared to provide whatever type of learning will be the reality,” said McRae.
He isn’t expecting it to be a full return to normal, but he does see the benefit of what was learned by delivering lessons remotely in the last three months.
“I think a lot of people have picked up their technology skills over the last number of months and it is going to be a better situation for students, and for parents, if we are forced into that again,” he said.
Remote learning is no substitute for the classroom, he said, adding that it has been a challenge.
One thing that concerns McRae is the mental health of students returning to school.
“I think the mental health part is going to be a reality in all students lives coming back,” he said. “We are going to be prepared to support students in adjusting to the return, whatever that looks like.”
(This story was originally published on June 18, 2020)
