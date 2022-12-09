Not paying your hunting fine won’t prevent you from driving your pickup truck, but it can cost in other substantial ways, provincial officials say.
A Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry spokesman said this week that hunters who aren’t paid up may not be able to purchase a hunting licence.
The ministry can also seek “a court-ordered hunting licence suspension where a person has outstanding hunting related fines.”
However, unpaid hunting fines don’t prevent violators from renewing a driver’s licence, the spokesman added.
Fines for hunting violations can be steep.
Someone who has been convicted of illegally shooting a bull moose, for example, can face penalties in the range of $7,000, according to previous cases heard in provincial courts across Northwestern Ontario.
