The remnants of tropical storm Cristobal, which is causing flash flood watches from Florida to Wisconsin, will reach Thunder Bay but “won’t be a big deal” for the city.
“The impact in Thunder Bay will probably be quite small because people will not notice anything other than it’s a bit of a wet day,” said Peter Kimball, warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment Canada.
Cristobal was hitting the northern part of Louisiana on Monday and making its way north across Arkansas and expected soon in Wisconsin.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.