Snowmobile trails in the Atikokan and Hornepayne areas are to be included in a $800,000 provincial upgrade to various trails across Northern Ontario.
“This investment will ensure continued rollout of world-class snowmobile trails for generations to come,” Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs spokesman Ryan Eickmeier said Wednesday in a provincial news release.
The funding will pay for 60 kilometres of re-routed trail between Hornepayne and Dubreuilville, as well as 25 kms of re-routed trail near Atikokan, the release said.
