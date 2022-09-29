Snowmobile trails in the Atikokan and Hornepayne areas are to be included in a $800,000 provincial upgrade to various trails across Northern Ontario.

“This investment will ensure continued rollout of world-class snowmobile trails for generations to come,” Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs spokesman Ryan Eickmeier said Wednesday in a provincial news release.

The funding will pay for 60 kilometres of re-routed trail between Hornepayne and Dubreuilville, as well as 25 kms of re-routed trail near Atikokan, the release said.