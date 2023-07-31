The Thunder Bay 55 Plus Centre has benefited from the Uride Good Deeds Program.
On Tuesday, Uride riders were encouraged to pledge 10 per cent of their fares to support senior centres like the Thunder Bay 55 Plus Centre.
The support from passengers in the local ride-share service raised more that $8,000.
“We are extremely proud of the overwhelming response . . . the dedication and support from our riders have not only raised a significant amount of funds but have also shown great compassion for our senior citizens,” said Cody Ruberto, chief executive officer of Uride, in a news release.
The money will be used for support in the senior community, providing essential services and care to promote well-being.
