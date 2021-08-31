The Friends of the Thunder Bay Public Library is reopening its used bookstore in Victoriaville Centre.
The bookstore, which features books and audio-visual material, will open again on Sept. 7 and its hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 3 p.m.
All proceeds from the store are donated back to the Thunder Bay Public Library for new collections, services, equipment and programs.
The store is staffed by volunteers.
There will be a limit of people allowed in the store at a time and face masks will be mandatory. Physical distancing will also be followed.
The volunteer group has also mandated COVID-19 vaccines for any volunteer working with the public.
