About 13 per cent of the Thunder Bay district’s population has received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
The Thunder Bay District Health Unit said on Monday that 22,000 doses had been given in the health unit’s catchment area; more than 19,000 of them were first doses.
Vaccines have been given out by the health unit and many health-care, Indigenous and community partners in the district.
