The Chronicle-Journal
The Ontario Native Women’s Association will soon be wrapping up its vaccination clinic after already administering more than 10,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines.
The clinic opened on March 9 in partnership with the Thunder Bay District Health Unit and Dilico Anishinabek Family Care. It was planned and organized by Indigenous women, who had a goal of vaccinating the urban Indigenous community while ensuring their culture and traditional teachings were included in the vaccination process.
