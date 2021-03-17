A vaccine clinic for members of the Lake Helen Red Rock Indian Band is set up in the Nipigon Legion for two days this week.
Set up on Tuesday and today in Nipigon by a team from the reserve and Dilico, and then facilitated with the help of a team from Thunder Bay, it was hoped to be able to give over 200 doses each day. On Tuesday alone, 212 vaccines were administered.
The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is complicated, far-reaching and ever-changing. We encourage you to read our full print edition daily to follow what’s happening.
