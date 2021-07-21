There was a vaccine clinic on Tuesday in Nipigon, and there will be one on Thursday.
The executive director of the Nipigon Family Health Team, Shannon Jean, said that the clinics are beginning to wind down now, with most people coming in for second shots.
